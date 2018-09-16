TWIN LAKES—Fred J. Nevoraski, age 93, of Twin Lakes, WI, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his home.
Fred was born on June 6, 1925 in Kenosha County, wI, the son of the late Stanley and Rose Zbylt Nevoraski. Fred was united in marriage to Marilyn F. Urban on April 7, 1951 in Racine, WI. They later divorced. Fred lived in Kenosha, WI until moving to Twin Lakes 8 years ago.
Fred worked for many years for Chrysler Corp. in Kenosha. He enjoyed auto racing and was involved in USAC abd Championship Auto Racing Teams. He worked for 20 years in Indianapolis for different racing teams. He also worked as a flagman at Lake Geneva Raceway, Jefferson Raceway and Wilmot Raceway.
Fred is survived by: 3 children, Gary (Jean) Nevoraski of Naples, FL, Cheryl (Jan) Fischer of Twin Lakes, WI and Patricia (Martin) Gibbs of Pleasant Prairie, WI; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: 6 siblings, Frank Nevoraski, Walter Nevoraski, Stella Jensen, Helen Wagner, Jean Cortinovis and Edward Nevoraski.
Private Family Services will be held. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Nevoraski Family
