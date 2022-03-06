May 21, 1926—March 1, 2022

RACINE — Fred “Fritz” Steltenpohl, 95, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

He was born in Chili, WI on May 21, 1926, the son of the late William and Rose (nee: Duchow) Steltenpohl. On September 4, 1948, he married Elaine R. Shuey at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2012.

Fritz was a longtime steamfitter and proud member of the Steamfitters Union Local 601 for over 56 years. He worked for various companies including Patrick Cudahy and Kuhlmann Inc.

Fritz was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He proudly caught his last fish on the ice at the age of 90.

He is survived by his sons: Dann (Sharon) Steltenpohl and Scott (Jodi) Steltenpohl; his grandchildren: Erich, Amy (Keith), Toya, Simone, Mariah, Lance, Martice, and Shawn; many dear great-grandchildren: his sister, Charlot (Jack) Campton; his brother, Elmer Steltenpohl; his sister-in-law, Norma Steltenpohl; as well as many nieces and nephews. Fritz was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Feryne, his sister, Vera, and his brothers: Harold and James.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A brief service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Family and friends will be allowed and encouraged to share a story or memory of Fritz.

