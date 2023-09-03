Aug. 20, 1953—Aug. 24, 2023

RACINE—Fred E. Wagner III, “Gene” “Rusty”, age 70, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Racine, August 20, 1953, beloved son of the late Fred and Betty (nee Williams) Wagner, Jr.

Gene was a graduate of JI Case High School, “Class of 1971”. He attended Gateway Technical College and took several courses surrounding Accounting and Manufacturing.

Gene had a strong work ethic and was employed at Styberg Engineering for 42 years until his retirement in 2015.

He was a long-time member and past Treasurer at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Gene was a classic car enthusiast and cherished going to car shows with his children, son-in-law, and his brother-in-law Scotty. He also was a sports fan and enjoyed going to watch the Racine Raiders football games every weekend and watching the Green Bay Packers play.

He also loved traveling with the family to Gulf Shores every Spring, where he would take the family to see the various Forts around the area and to watch the Blue Angels Air Show. In his later years, Gene enjoyed genealogy, and always kept well informed while tuned in to his scanner radio. It was the time that he spent with his family that he cherished the most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his children: Elizabeth (Cesar) Pineda, Michael Wagner; his sister, Nancy Wagner; his grand puppies: Charlotte, and Ellie; and his cat, Tiger; and all of his family and close friends.

A funeral service celebrating Gene’s life will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials to the family have been suggested.

