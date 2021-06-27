RACINE — Fred D. Gordon III, 64, of Racine, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, June 20, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 1st. at 6:00 p.m. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.