RACINE — Fred D. Gordon III, 64, of Racine, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, June 20, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 1st. at 6:00 p.m. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.