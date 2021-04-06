RACINE—Fred Cutrell, aged 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 29, 2021. A long-time resident of Racine, WI, Fred was a 1954 graduate of Washington Park High School, former Executive Vice President of Qualheim Corp., Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War, and active member of the Wisconsin Young Democrats. A proud Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan, Fred was always happy to share a story of his beloved Cam Anokijig, where he spent nearly every summer of his youth and later returned as a counselor. While in Racine, he was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the Traffic Club of Racine/Kenosha. Fred also worked for Siam Transportation and R & B Grinding.