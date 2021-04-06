July 31, 1935—March 29, 2021
RACINE—Fred Cutrell, aged 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 29, 2021. A long-time resident of Racine, WI, Fred was a 1954 graduate of Washington Park High School, former Executive Vice President of Qualheim Corp., Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War, and active member of the Wisconsin Young Democrats. A proud Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan, Fred was always happy to share a story of his beloved Cam Anokijig, where he spent nearly every summer of his youth and later returned as a counselor. While in Racine, he was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the Traffic Club of Racine/Kenosha. Fred also worked for Siam Transportation and R & B Grinding.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne (Meissner) Cutrell; daughter, Debra (Cutrell) Welter, son-in-law, David Welter; grandson, Noah Welter of Fort Wayne, IN; sister, Lynn Cutrell of Racine, WI; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dorothy (Yehling) Cutrell; sisters: Eleanor (George) Korakian, Lorna (Victor) Stoll, Arline (Mitch) Lamb, and Alvena (Emmerson) Black.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, IN, with calling from 10:00 AM until service. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Fred are invited to do so at www.mccombandsons.com
