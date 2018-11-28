October 3, 1935—November 23, 2018
TOWN OF RAYMOND—Of the Town of Raymond passed away peacefully on Friday November 23, 2018 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Helen (nee Peterson) and dear father of Renae, Marcie (Kathryn), John (Terri) and Terry (Rosanne) Repta. Grandpa of Kelly, Thomas (Analisa), Ryan (Samantha) and Brook (Kyle). Brother of Arnold Repta and brother-in-law of Chris Ping, Leola (Jerry) Mork, Robert (LouEllen) Peterson and Cathy Peterson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday November 28th, 2018 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7pm and again on Thursday at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH (2644 124th St Hwy 45 & West 5 Mile Rd) from 10am until the time of service at 11am. At the family’s request please be comfortable wearing your favorite Wisconsin sports team apparel. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
Frank enjoyed being with his wife, kids and grandkids, fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking and watching sports.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bronco Booster Club of Union Grove High School, the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice appreciated.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S. 27th St 414-761-2750
