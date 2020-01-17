Frank W. Voss, 87, of Burlington passed away on January 15, 2020. During a courageous battle with cancer, he was blessed to be part of research that he prayed would eventually help cure pancreatic cancer.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Frank’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School or WELS Builders for Christ.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church,198 Westridge Ave., Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday January 18th at the funeral home from 3 pm until 6 pm, and again at CHURCH on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Private burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery.
SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
