Frank W. Voss, 87, of Burlington passed away on January 15, 2020. During a courageous battle with cancer, he was blessed to be part of research that he prayed would eventually help cure pancreatic cancer.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Frank’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School or WELS Builders for Christ.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church,198 Westridge Ave., Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday January 18th at the funeral home from 3 pm until 6 pm, and again at CHURCH on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Private burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Voss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.