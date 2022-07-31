Jan. 30, 1931 – July 20, 2022

UNION GROVE – Frank S. Saeger, 91, passed away July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born January 30, 1931, in Merrill, WI. From the age of 6, he was raised in foster care. Frank graduated from Merrill High School in 1949. He was proud to be an Army Veteran serving in Korea from 1949-1952. Frank worked as a forklift operator for Johnson Wax Corporation from 1960-1993. Frank was married to Martha (Craven) Saeger for 30 years and had three children. They later divorced. Frank was then married Erica Saeger for ten years prior to her passing. He was a very devoted Christian.

Frank loved doing yard work and planting flowers. He enjoyed bowling and was part of two men’s leagues. Frank was a very caring man and was willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.

Frank is survived by his children: Jeff Saeger, Rhonda (Jeff) Leanna, and Linda (Joe) Callewaert; grandchildren: Brett and Aaron Leanna; Chad Callewaert, Matthew (Kristen) Callewaert, and Jennifer (Jason) Kressin; and step-grandchildren: Joseph (Tania) Callewaert, Corrie (Corey) Polzin, Brian (Sonia) Callewaert, and Amy (Bryan) Savage; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his beloved great-nephew, Matt (Karen) Tindle; and great-great-niece, Savannah; as well as other relatives and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Erica, and his daughter-in-law, Kathy Saeger.

Visitation for Frank’s family and friends will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. at Yorkville United Methodist Church. Memorial service and full military honors will immediately follow. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Miller-Reesman Funeral Home.