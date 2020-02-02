August 6, 1945 – January 24, 2020

Frank Ray Horn, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 24, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Racine, WI.

He was born on August 6th, 1945 to Frank and Roberta (Oost) Horn in Woodstock, IL. He married Rosie Rey on July 2, 1977 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Barncard, her husband Brian, their children, Nicolas and Rosie, and his beloved dog, Kermit. Frank is also survived by many other family and friends including cousins and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rosie, his mother-in-law, Rosario and his sister, Sue Dimick.

A memorial service will be held in March at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard, IL. A date is still yet to be determined. His final resting place will be with Rosie at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.

Thank you to all the amazing staff at Home Harbor, The Villa and Ascension for your compassionate care for Frank. He always said “they take good care of me.”

Please see funeral home website for full obituary information and updates.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com