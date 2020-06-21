Frank R. Jenkins

Frank had a history of health problems for quite sometime. He was born November 26, 1950 in Racine, WI to loving parents, Wm. and Elouise Jenkins. Frank loved his family very much and they dearly loved him. Frank loved reading his Bible and when he started losing his eye sight, Connie would read to him. He loved the Lord. One of his favorite things to do beside eat was to fish for cat fish. You should have seen what Frank could do with a cat fish. Frank was a great cook. He didn’t need a recipe book; because he wrote his own recipe books. Frank created a lot of amazing dishes. Frank was a talented artist, always using bright colors in his paintings. He painted huge murals of spiritual figures. Frank also liked working with leather creating beautiful totes, hats, and vest with beautiful hand carvings in his work.