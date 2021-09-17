Sept. 23, 1942—Sept. 2, 2021

ZENDA—Frank Quinn Hayden was born September 23, 1942, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Gilbert Lee and Virginia Ellen (Quinn) Hayden. He passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home in Zenda, surrounded by his family.

Frank truly believed he was the richest man in the world measured by the love of his family. He utilized the skills he learned at a young age, working with Tom Gavin, to start his own construction company and pier business, and later developed his notoriety for being a skilled heavy equipment operator.

Those that knew him, knew the rough rugged cowboy was really a warm hearted, generous, and loving man. He found himself at peace in his saddle, whether that meant gracefully trotting through an open field or one time taking on a bet to ride his horse into a Fontana lakefront bar.

Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years Kay Louise (Loudenbeck), whom he married on May 9, 1964, in Zenda; his children: Corey (Sheila) Hayden and Kelly (Dan Wedige) Hayden; grandchildren: Jacob Moore, Vince (Nicole) Wedige, Emma Wedige, Connor Hessman, and Landre Staggs; great grandson Weston Wedige; sister Ann and nephew Jeff Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Craig Wilson.