Frank P. Fani
Frank P. Fani

Frank P. Fani

Frank P. Fani, age 73, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117-14th Ave., Kenosha. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the Fani family on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday edition of the Racine Journal Times.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

