1947 – 2020
Frank P. Fani, age 73 of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Frank was born in Kenosha on April 21, 1947 to the late Herman and Helen (nee: Gentile) Fani. He attended local schools, including Bain School, St. Anthony’s, was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later the Racine School of Cosmetology.
Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with the 1st Infantry Division – The Big Red One – and remained a proud veteran until the time of his death.
On November 7, 1970 he was united in marriage to his soulmate Janet M. Dase, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Together in that same year they opened The Flair Styling Studio on 75th St. in Kenosha and the salon business has been a part of them ever since. A second salon, Partners in Design & Spa in Racine, was opened in 1989. Frank remained active at both until becoming ill a short time ago; both businesses continue to operate under the direction of his wife and children.
Amongst others, Frank was a black belt in karate, a certified PADI dive instructor, and member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Italian American Club, numerous Wine Clubs and the Dixie League Golf League. Frank’s schedule was very regimented with nearly every morning starting with a 6am workout, a full work week, Saturdays with the greatest of friends either golfing or playing cards, and Sundays with the Breakfast Club. He and Janet were blessed to have traveled throughout the years with various groups of friends, often to someplace warm or involving a vineyard.
With Frank, there were no differences between family and friends as both were treated the same. Frank loved hard, was welcoming to all that were around him, and supported his clients, employees, friends, and family in virtually every way he could. The family wishes to thank all of those very same people for the role they’ve played in Frank’s life and continue to play for his family moving forward.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; his children, Frankie (Shaun), Suzanne, and Jennifer (Brian) Portilia; five grandchildren, Elli, Brian, Oliver, Zoe, and Phoebe (each one thinking they were his favorite); his siblings, Marietta (Gerald) Mengo, Bruno Fani, and Jerry (Hilda) Fani, several nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ethel Dase; father-in-law, Ervin Dase; brothers-in-law Tim Clark and Donald Kisielewski; sister-in-law, Jackie Fani; and several aunts and uncles.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To view the Mass via livestream please visit Frank’s obituary @www.draeger-langendorf.com. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the Fani family on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of those within the Froedtert South organization for their care and incredible support in difficult times.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
