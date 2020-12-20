1947 – 2020

Frank P. Fani, age 73 of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Frank was born in Kenosha on April 21, 1947 to the late Herman and Helen (nee: Gentile) Fani. He attended local schools, including Bain School, St. Anthony’s, was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later the Racine School of Cosmetology.

Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with the 1st Infantry Division – The Big Red One – and remained a proud veteran until the time of his death.

On November 7, 1970 he was united in marriage to his soulmate Janet M. Dase, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Together in that same year they opened The Flair Styling Studio on 75th St. in Kenosha and the salon business has been a part of them ever since. A second salon, Partners in Design & Spa in Racine, was opened in 1989. Frank remained active at both until becoming ill a short time ago; both businesses continue to operate under the direction of his wife and children.