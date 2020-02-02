Frank "Oompa" Cruz
0 comments

Frank "Oompa" Cruz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frank "Oompa" Cruz

STURTEVANT – Frank Cruz, 87, passed away in Ascension-All Saints, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

In keeping with Mr. Cruz’s wish, a private family service was held. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Park is his final resting place. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Cruz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News