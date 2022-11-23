April 26, 1939 - Nov. 20, 2022

RACINE - Frank Ochs, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

He was born in Erbach, Germany on April 26, 1939, the son of the late Joseph and Sophie (nee: Mensch) Ochs. Frank finished his education in Germany before moving to the United States.

He resided in North Dakota before moving to Wisconsin. On May 16, 1969, Frank was united in marriage to Gertrude Zinser in Brighton, WI.

Frank worked as a carpenter for Boscha Builders for 30 years. He enjoyed building things. Frank built his home. He also built furniture and bookcases. Frank loved taking trips to Crivits, WI, and gardening.

He will be missed by his wife, Gertrude; his sister, Sophie (Gustan) Scherb; and his brother, Konrad Ochs. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Ochs in 1952 at the age of 19.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

