Dec. 20, 1928—June 5, 2022

Frank Nicholas Miller, father of 12, a sibling to 10, a grandfather to 15 and a great grandfather to 11 has passed away peacefully with family by his side at a great age of 93, in the morning of June 5th. He joins his beloved wife of 67 years, Dolores Mary Marchant Miller and his beautiful daughter Laura Jean who left this world too early. He also joins his parents, Louise and Frank Miller, and a multitude of siblings and in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Frank was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Kenosha County, and lived the majority of his life in Racine, Wisconsin.

Frank was a complex individual with many dimensions but so simple in his ways. Family, faith, and politics were his guiding principles. He never swayed even when his viewpoints were not popular. He was a stalwart. He is an example for so many to follow.

He volunteered at church. He was a boy scout leader. He was an active politician. He campaigned for mayors, senators, congressman, governors, and presidents. He was a local politician for too many years to count – representing District 5 in Racine County. Governor Dreyfus and Tommy Thompson have Frank N Miller to thank for their gubernatorial victories and Ronald Reagan and George W and H Bush for their presidential bids. All of whom have acknowledged his contributions.

With all his accomplishments, Frank would say his greatest accomplishments were marrying Dolores and raising his children (and his children concur). Frank raised his children while working full-time and earning an undergraduate and dual master’s degrees, teaching college-level engineering courses and campaigning for his own and other politicians’ campaigns. He always had time for his children. Teaching them how to farm, hunt and fish. Teaching them right from wrong (unless playing cards – where it was all out warfare). Teaching them to be good human beings. His children could go on and on about their father. He was also someone to be reckoned with!

Frank was a graduate of Holy Name Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School (where he met his wife, Dolores) and Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration and engineering. He was employed by SC Johnson Wax. He was also employed by Kendall Co. (a division of Colgate Palmolive) and Baxter Healthcare. He contributed to many patents in plastic molding injections, including an award-winning innovative design for a surgical scrub brush. Miller also worked on the infamous Colgate toothpaste pump and served on the Atomic Energy Commission in the early 1950s (to his credit, he never disclosed what classified projects he worked on, even at his death).

He is survived by his eleven children: Dr. John Miller of Brookfield, IL; Frank (Diane) Miller of Racine, WI; Peter (Beth) Miller of Perham, MN; Dr. Timothy Miller of the Dutch Caribbean Island Bonaire; Mary (Loren) Halverson of Anchorage, AK; Christine Miller of Sunnyvale, CA; Tom Miller of Missoula, MT; Joseph (Janet) Miller of Steamboat Springs, CO; Karen (Dan) Unze of St. Paul, MN; Lisa (Scott) McCormack of Saugus, CA; and Ann (Francois Merazga) Miller of New York, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street (where his children and his wife attended school and Frank & Dolores were married) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested by the family.

His family would like to thank St. Monica’s Nursing Home for their loving care to their father for the past 4 years.

