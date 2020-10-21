Frank Leonzio Pellizzari

Due to the pandemic, there will be a PRIVATE FAMILY Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. The family has suggested memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. The family wishes to thank Dr. Howard Short, and Dr. Desiree Dizadji, as well as his nurse, Carey, for the loving care and compassion they gave Frank and his family.