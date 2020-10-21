MT. PLEASANT—Frank Leonzio Pellizzari, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a PRIVATE FAMILY Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. The family has suggested memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. The family wishes to thank Dr. Howard Short, and Dr. Desiree Dizadji, as well as his nurse, Carey, for the loving care and compassion they gave Frank and his family.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.