Frank John Stano

Our Dad/Grandfather passed away from COVID complications at Ascension Hospital in Racine in the middle of the night with staff by his side. We had one short visit the day before where we could see him but not hug him or kiss him or even touch him. His COVID contact was someone who was asymptomatic and worked at his assisted living facility. This virus is not a hoax. Before you bend the guidelines to spend time with your family over the holidays, being unaware and asymptomatic means you can spread the virus to others. Herd immunity doesn’t work for the ones who die. They don’t get to spend another holiday with their family.

Frank was the fourth of six children born to John and Anna Stano, who settled in Ironwood, Michigan after immigrating from Czechoslovakia. Frank lived the majority of his life in the same house where he was born. He was a proud man grounded in basic things that mattered the most in his life; family, privacy, reticence. Strong-willed and strong-minded, he lived his life by the principles of following the rules, paying his way, keeping the peace. He never wanted fame, didn’t need accolades or fanfare, and was just a down to earth straight shooter.