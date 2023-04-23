Frank J. Sus Jr., passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a long battle with cancer and heart failure. Frank was born on September 16, 1943, to the late Frank J. Sr. and Rose Sus in the city of Racine, WI. He grew up in Racine, WI, where he graduated from Horlick High School in 1961. Frank met the love of his life, Miss Dawn (Willis). He joined the Air Force in 1963, and asked Dawn to marry him. They flew to South Rislip Air Force Base in Middlesex, England, where Frank would be stationed. While in England, they would be blessed with the birth of their first daughter, Carrie-Ann. He began working at Twin Disc Inc. and spent the next 21 years working as a machinist and supervisor. During those years, Frank attended Carthage College and received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and his Masters in Accounting. Frank and Dawn were blessed with two more children, Frank J. III and Kellie Marie. They started Eight Reasons Group Home and Sus Transfer in Antigo, WI. He joined the American Legion of Merrill and became the treasurer. He was also a member of The Man of Honor and the Veterans Cup of Coffee.