August 14, 1934—October 6, 2018
Frank J. Brown, age 84, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.
Frank was born on August 14, 1934 in Kenosha to Alex and Pauline (Mazieka) Brown and he was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and retired as a tech sergeant. Frank married Mary Alvarez on January 6, 1956 in Kenosha. After his retirement from the Air Force, Frank went to work for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post # 1865 and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Frank enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding and playing the guitar, especially the occasional “hootenanny” with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by, his parents; his son, William “Billy” Brown and six siblings.
Frank is survived by, his wife, Mary Brown of Kenosha; three children, Frank Jr. (Kathy) Brown of Waterford, Cindy (Scott) Smith of Racine and Brenda (Jon) Halvorsen of Pleasant Prairie; five grandchildren, Kaley, Brittany, Casey, Taylor and Brooke; two sisters, Jeanette (Pete) Zegers and Rose Smith as well as other family and many friends.
Funeral services for Frank will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at All Saints Cemetery (3300 – Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie) with full military honors. A visitation with the family will be held at the cemetery on Friday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
