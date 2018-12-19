Frank Herre passed away at the age of 85 on December 5, 2018 from lung cancer and complications of a stroke.
Born in Milwaukee, he graduated from Marquette High School and Marquette University. While a lieutenant in the Navy he met and married Saundra Ruvoldt in Columbus, Ohio. They lived in Ohio two more years, then moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where Frank enjoyed a 30 year career with S.C. Johnson in finance, purchasing, and managing companies for Johnson Outdoors (most notably Scubapro Worldwide). He loved travel and chocolate desserts. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Saundra; his younger brother Ernest; a daughter Margie; son Jamie; and four grandchildren. Frank and Saundra moved in 2018 to Sagewood Senior Living Community where he made many new friends to add to those he kept in touch with in Scottsdale, AZ, and Racine, WI, as well as around the world. All agreed, “He was a good man.”
A memorial reception followed by a Mass will be held in the Oasis center at Sagewood, 4555 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, on December 29 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy.
Another memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit www.messingermortuary.com to leave a memory or condolence for the Herre family. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
