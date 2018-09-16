Subscribe for 17¢ / day

May 27, 1916—September 14, 2018

RACINE—Frank Francis Zamagni, 102, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Union Grove Veterans Home.

He was born on May 27, 1916 to Carlo and Lucille (nee: Fornari) Zamagni in Gilberts, Illinois, but was a Racine resident for most of his life. He was married to Gertrude Ann Schnetter on May 7, 1935. They had nearly 66 years together before she passed away in 2001. He served in the Coast Guard from 1941-1944, and then in the Navy until discharged in 1945.

Frank’s barber shop on Taylor Avenue was a fixture in the community for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1929; Roma Lodge since 1966; Disabled American Veterans Belle City 9; and the Barber’s Union.

Frank is survived by his daughter Linda Long; 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 1 great-greatgrandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jacqueline Williamson; brothers Rano Zamagni and Julio Zamagni, and sister Alda Wells.

Funeral services will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 12 noon with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment and military honors will follow at Calvary cemetery. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

