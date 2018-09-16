May 27, 1916—September 14, 2018
RACINE—Frank Francis Zamagni, 102, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Union Grove Veterans Home.
He was born on May 27, 1916 to Carlo and Lucille (nee: Fornari) Zamagni in Gilberts, Illinois, but was a Racine resident for most of his life. He was married to Gertrude Ann Schnetter on May 7, 1935. They had nearly 66 years together before she passed away in 2001. He served in the Coast Guard from 1941-1944, and then in the Navy until discharged in 1945.
Frank’s barber shop on Taylor Avenue was a fixture in the community for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1929; Roma Lodge since 1966; Disabled American Veterans Belle City 9; and the Barber’s Union.
Frank is survived by his daughter Linda Long; 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 1 great-greatgrandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jacqueline Williamson; brothers Rano Zamagni and Julio Zamagni, and sister Alda Wells.
Funeral services will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 12 noon with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment and military honors will follow at Calvary cemetery. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53402
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.