Frank F. Wesley

November 17, 1935 – May 2, 2021
RACINE - Frank Francis Wesley, age 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie. He was born in Wauwatosa, WI, November 17, 1935, son of the late Charles and Anna (nee Lavota) Wesley.
Frank worked as a sheet metal worker for Local 18 for over 50 years. He had a passion for working on classic cars. Frank also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, listening to Country and Western Music and rooting for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his beloved children: Jeffrey (Deborah) Wesley, Cynthia Wesley, Allan (Renee) Wesley, Daniel (Elizabeth) Wesley, Kathi Wesley, and Shirley (Mike) Larkin; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; siblings: Florian (Mel) Wesley, Donald (Donna) Wesley and Lillian Wesley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: John, Chuck, Bill, Jerome; and his sister, Elizabeth Glisch.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Grand View Cemetery, Grand View, WI.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to hospice nurses at Aurora for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.