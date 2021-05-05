Frank F. Wesley

November 17, 1935 – May 2, 2021

RACINE - Frank Francis Wesley, age 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie. He was born in Wauwatosa, WI, November 17, 1935, son of the late Charles and Anna (nee Lavota) Wesley.

Frank worked as a sheet metal worker for Local 18 for over 50 years. He had a passion for working on classic cars. Frank also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, listening to Country and Western Music and rooting for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his beloved children: Jeffrey (Deborah) Wesley, Cynthia Wesley, Allan (Renee) Wesley, Daniel (Elizabeth) Wesley, Kathi Wesley, and Shirley (Mike) Larkin; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; siblings: Florian (Mel) Wesley, Donald (Donna) Wesley and Lillian Wesley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: John, Chuck, Bill, Jerome; and his sister, Elizabeth Glisch.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Grand View Cemetery, Grand View, WI.