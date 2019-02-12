Frank F. Hargrove
October 23, 1926 - February 8, 2019
RACINE – Mr. Frank F. Hargrove, 92, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019.
He was born in Columbus, MS on October 23, 1926, the son of the late Virgil and Corinne (nee: Jenkins) Hargrove. On June 8, 1952 he married Edna L. Martin.
Frank proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1958 they moved to Racine where Frank began his career making automobiles with Nash, AMC and Chrysler. He retired in 1998.
He was a longtime member of St. Paul Baptist Church and the UAW Local 72. Frank enjoyed working in his yard, painting and watching baseball and football. However, he was happiest in the company of his family.
In addition to his wife, Edna, Frank is survived by his children, Giles (Pam) Hargrove, Victor Hargrove, Martin Hargrove and Lisa Hargrove; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Sam Hargrove; his sister-in-law, Mary A. Hargrove, Mary E. Hargrove, Wilma Mae Hargrove, Idella Hargrove and Ruth Hart; as well as many nieces and nephews. Frank was also preceded in death by his daughter, Corinne Hargrove.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (1120 Grand Ave) on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the celebration of his life and Homegoing with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby and Frank's nephew, Pastor Melvin Hargrove officiating. There will be a visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. His interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.