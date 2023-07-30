CUDAHY—Frank Digaudio, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born on May 24, 1936, in Racine to the late Vincent and Maria (Bruno) Digaudio. Frank graduated from the Layton School of Arts and served proudly in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. He was a Designer for various companies as well as a Freelance Architect. Frank was kind, funny, intelligent and soft-spoken. He loved his cats bicycle rides and Frank Lloyd Wright.