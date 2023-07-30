May 24, 1936—July 15, 2023
CUDAHY—Frank Digaudio, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born on May 24, 1936, in Racine to the late Vincent and Maria (Bruno) Digaudio. Frank graduated from the Layton School of Arts and served proudly in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. He was a Designer for various companies as well as a Freelance Architect. Frank was kind, funny, intelligent and soft-spoken. He loved his cats bicycle rides and Frank Lloyd Wright.
Frank is survived by his sister-in-law, Emily Digaudio; nieces and nephews: John (Kathy) Sardino, Maureen (Michael) Deblaey, Peter Digaudio, Sue (Mark) Rognsvoog, John Digaudio, Maureen (Jesus) Martinez, Kevin (Gina) Sardino, Brian (Jenny) Rovinski and Todd Rovinski.
Frank was preceded in death by his siblings: Angeline (Joseph) Sardino, Santo (Lynne) Digaudio, and Vincent Digaudio; niece, Christine Sardino and nephew, Jim Sardino.
In accordance with Frank’s wishes there will be no services held.
Burial will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Luke’s area Hospitals and Zilber Family Hospice.