RACINE — Frank Denoto, age 88, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Veterans Home, Union Grove. He was born in Racine, January 29, 1934, son of the late Giovanni Giandinoto and Caterina (nee: Portuese) Giandinoto.

Frank graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1955.” He proudly served in the U.S. Army, November 1956—November 1958, stationed in New Jersey. On December 29, 1956, in Racine, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Weber and this union was blessed with three daughters.

Frank owned and operated Colortron TV & Computers in Racine from 1958, until his retirement in 1999. He started out with offering in-home television repair services, which grew into adding a sales showroom for televisions, radios, video cameras, video players and eventually Apple computers. He loved electronics and was the first in Racine to sell color televisions and Apple computers.

When not working, Frank enjoyed fishing, conversations on his Ham Radio and gardening, especially roses. He found solace on Sundays spending the day out in his yard, in his electronics workshop in the basement of his home or watching football. He also loved playing cards especially poker throughout his lifetime. Frank will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughters: Kathryn James of Lake Geneva, WI, Mary (Jorge) Perez of Jamestown, TN, Sara Denoto of Appleton, WI; grandchildren: Lauren (Luis) Chapman from from Mesa AZ, John Reimer VII, from Middleton, WI; great-grandson, Luke Chapman; former wife and friend, Suzanne Denoto; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Joseph Denoto, Gaspar (Carol) Denoto; sisters: Vivian (George) Crispino and Sarah (Leo) Shoop; and his son-in-law, Dr. Thomas J. James.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment with full military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 12:00 p.m.—1:00 p.m. Memorials to Wisconsin Veterans Home Union Grove have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home for their loving and compassionate care these past 9 years.

