Aug. 9, 1946—Mar. 11, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Frank D. D’Acquisto, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Frank was born in Engelsdorf, Germany on August 9, 1946 to the late Dominic F. and Ingeborg (nee: Hentschel) D’Acquisto.

He was a 1965 graduate of Park High School. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, completing his service in Germany with an honorable discharge in January 1969.

On July 24, 1971 he was married to Sharon L. “Sherry” Oldham in Racine.

Frank was a former member of Teamsters Local #43 and was employed as a truck driver for Racine Heat Treating Co. until his retirement. Frank was an avid goose and deer hunter and enjoyed the comradery of being with his son, cousins, nephews and friends at hunting camp.

He is survived his wife, Sherry D’Acquisto; his daughter, Jennifer (Brandt) Eder; his brother, Richard D’Acquisto; his sister, Barbara (Tim) Nelson and his loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his son, Ryan D’Acquisto; his father and mother-in-law: Paul and Dorothy Oldham; his sister and brother-in-law: Sandy and Warren Bartlet and his cousin and hunting partner, Bruce D’Acquisto.

A Funeral Service for Frank will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Veterans Outreach for the Racine’s Veterans Village, in memory of Frank D’Acquisto, 1624 Yout Street Racine, WI 53404 are appreciated.

Frank’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ridgewood Care Center and Allay Hospice for the care given to him.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000