Frank Cyrill Knotek

Frank Cyrill Knotek

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mr. Frank C. Knotek, 94, died at AccentCare Hospice in Oak Creek on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, November 12, 2022, for a time to meet with his family from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. A private interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

