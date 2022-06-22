 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Francoise "Fran" Elholm

  • 0
Francoise "Fran" Elholm

Feb. 13, 1923—June 14, 2022

RACINE—Francoise “Fran” Elholm (nee Hirsch), age 99, passed away at her home on June 14, 2022. A celebration of Fran’s life will be held at the Mound Cemetery chapel on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by a service of committal at the graveside. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences. In Fran’s name, please consider giving or donating to Faith, Hope, Love: https://fhlforkids.org/ or books for children to Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center:

https://www.cops-n-kids.org/.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News