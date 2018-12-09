Try 1 month for 99¢

July 13, 1935—December 4, 2018

RACINE—Francisco “Frank” G. Salinas, age 83, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee.

He was born in San Antonia, Texas, July 13, 1935, son of the late Robert and Carrie (Nee: Gonzales) Salinas.

He proudly served in the United States Army as Private First Class. For over forty years Frank was employed in

the construction field. He belonged to Union Local 113 of Milwaukee and Laborer’s International Union of North America. Frank loved life, working, and helping wherever possible.

He will be dearly missed by his children, David (Sheila) Salinas of Sturtevant, Debra (Denny) O’Donnell; his grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Scott, Robyn; brother, Rudy (Yolanda) Salinas of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Alice (Gordy) Stiles of Racine, Virginia (Edward) Jimmenez, Anna Marie Infante; nephews, Ray Sertuche Jr., Rick (Eileen) Sertuche; nieces, Liz Taylor, Donna (Ernie) Lehman; very special person, Jeanie Hoffman; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Connie) Salinas.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 14, 2018, 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6 pm.

