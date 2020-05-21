April 22, 1942 – May 17, 2020
Francisca Diaz, 78, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Puerto Rico on April 22, 1942, daughter of the late Leopold and Felipa Diaz.
A celebration of Francisca’s life will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when it becomes available.
In accordance with the Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests, we also will require those in attendance to wear a mask in the building. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
