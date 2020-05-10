Francis Stephan Bembenek

November 24, 1952—April 30, 2020
UNION GROVE—Age 67, peacefully went to the awaiting arms of his Lord on April 30, 2020. Francis is the son of Leopold “Leo” and Dorothy Bembenek who preceded him in death, also preceded in death by one brother and three sisters, most recent his twin Helen. Survived by brother, Robert J. Bembenek Sr. and sister, Marie “Maria” (Gordy) Barribeau.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a full obituary will be published at a later date, to include details of Memorial services to be held at St. Charles Boremmeo Church and a burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery, both in Milwaukee.
Max A. Sass Funeral Home
