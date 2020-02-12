May 12, 1961 – February 9, 2020

RACINE—Francis “Perry” Girard, age 58, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Perry was born in Vallejo, CA on May 12, 1961; beloved son of George and Agnes (Nee: Ring) Girard.

Perry served in the United States Navy as Petty Officer First Class. On August 14, 1999 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” J. Herre. Perry was employed at Case New Holland, Inc. for several years. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Perry’s pastimes included: fishing, biking, target practice, reading, history and politics. He was also a master griller and smoker of his favorite meats.