Francis L. 'Frank' Potter

Frank was born in Chicago, IL on September 17, 1936 to Francis L. and Catherine (nee: Hartman) Potter. He served in the United States Marines. Frank graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Engineering. He was employed at American Motors until his retirement. He married the former Carolyn Hicks on January 3, 1959 at Epiphany Church in south Miami. Frank was an avid model railroader with an impressive collection of HO scale trains and layout that is remembered by all who had the good fortune to view it. He was a longtime member of National Model Railroad Association and St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Parish. Frank was a faithful and loving husband and father. He was also a kind and gracious man.