Francis L. 'Frank' Potter
Francis L. 'Frank' Potter

September 17, 1936—January 29, 2021

CALEDONIA — Francis L. “Frank” Potter, 84, passed away at Wisconsin Veterans Home—Gates Hall on Friday January 29th, 2021.

Frank was born in Chicago, IL on September 17, 1936 to Francis L. and Catherine (nee: Hartman) Potter. He served in the United States Marines. Frank graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Engineering. He was employed at American Motors until his retirement. He married the former Carolyn Hicks on January 3, 1959 at Epiphany Church in south Miami. Frank was an avid model railroader with an impressive collection of HO scale trains and layout that is remembered by all who had the good fortune to view it. He was a longtime member of National Model Railroad Association and St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Parish. Frank was a faithful and loving husband and father. He was also a kind and gracious man.

Frank is survived by his wife Carolyn, children Douglas Potter, Heather (Don) Nairne and David (Crystal) Potter and grandchildren Christopher and Liam, Conner and Preston Tatum and Zachary and Zoe Potter. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Kay Potter.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at later date.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

