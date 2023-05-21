Nov. 10, 1939—May 18, 2023
OSHKOSH—Francis J. Kolecheck, age 83, of Oshkosh, formerly of Rib Lake and Racine, WI, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2023, in Oshkosh. He was born on November 10, 1939, in Rib Lake, a son of the late Frank and Evelyn (Carlson) Kolecheck. Francis proudly served his country in the US Army as helicopter mechanic. On September 8, 1962, he was united in marriage to Annabelle T. Haider at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in the town of Greenwood. Fran retired from Rockwell Automation (Allen Bradley) after 37 years of service and continued working as a consultant for another twelve years. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan and was a member of Salmon Unlimited for thirty two years. He also enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge 437 in Racine. Fran loved to travel and together with his wife visited many countries and most of the United States.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years and his children, Kevin; Kerry (Sally); grandson, Joseph (Portia); granddaughters: Jolene and Sheila Linder; and great-granddaughters: Briella Kolecheck, Raegan Kolecheck, Charlie Kolecheck and Desitnee Arredondo; great-gradsons: Greyson Kolecheck, Preston Johnston, Kayson Johnston, Dayton Deltoro, Clayton Deltoro; and a brother, Michael (Phyllis). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Fran was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters: Doris Romig and Barbara Bawiec; and brothers: Edward Schopp, Roger Schopp, David Kolecheck and Joseph Kolecheck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Fran on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Rib Lake, WI. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial with full military honors will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Rib Lake.