OSHKOSH—Francis J. Kolecheck, age 83, of Oshkosh, formerly of Rib Lake and Racine, WI, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2023, in Oshkosh. He was born on November 10, 1939, in Rib Lake, a son of the late Frank and Evelyn (Carlson) Kolecheck. Francis proudly served his country in the US Army as helicopter mechanic. On September 8, 1962, he was united in marriage to Annabelle T. Haider at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in the town of Greenwood. Fran retired from Rockwell Automation (Allen Bradley) after 37 years of service and continued working as a consultant for another twelve years. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan and was a member of Salmon Unlimited for thirty two years. He also enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge 437 in Racine. Fran loved to travel and together with his wife visited many countries and most of the United States.