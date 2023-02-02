EAGLE RIVER—Francis “Frank” J. Linnemanstons, 81, of Eagle River, WI, died on January 24, 2023. Frank was born July 31, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI, to Leo and Anna (Gross) Linnemanstons.

Frank is survived by his sister, Yvonne Werner (Mike Roenneburg); sister-in-law, Pat Linnemanstons; brothers-in-law: Carl Kaffine, Donald (Judy) Kaffine, Lawrence (Mary) Kaffine; children: Leo (Lisa) Linnemanstons, Laura (Jim) Rozga, and Karl (Penny) Linnemanstons; grandchildren: Alex and Anna Linnemanstons and William and Natalie Rozga. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as friends.