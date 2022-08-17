Francis “Bob” Robert Perttu, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Lakeshore at Sienna.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Bob will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to American Heart Association or Hope Safe House have been suggested.

A special thank you to Ascension All Saints Cardiac team, Lakeshore at Siena and his neighbors, Mike and Tracy, Tim and Tara for the loving care given to Bob.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404