Francis Baumann 'Jim' (Rip)

Francis Baumann 'Jim' (Rip)

Sept. 12, 1933—May 16, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Passed away at the age of 88, Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.

Survived by his wife, Carol (nee Swenson); children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 23rd, at Heritage Funeral Homes (9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek) from 4:00—7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 24, at St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia) starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek, WI, 53154

414-321-7440

heritagefuneral.com

