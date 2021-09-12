 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances White, Sedlak, Petersen (Nee Melby)
0 Comments

Frances White, Sedlak, Petersen (Nee Melby)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frances White, Sedlak, Petersen (Nee Melby)

Aug. 4, 1921 – Sep. 3, 2021

WINTER PARK, FL, formerly of Racine—Our beloved mother, Frannie, is now with God and cherished family after she passed peacefully at home on September 3, 2021, at age 100.

A celebration of Frannie’s life will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park’s Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, 53406 on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral ceremony starting at 10:30 AM. A committal service and interment will follow. Pastor Spencer DeBurgh will be officiating over the services.

The full obituary will be published on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Also, visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary, express condolences, and share stories about Frannie.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News