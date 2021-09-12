Frances White, Sedlak, Petersen (Nee Melby)

Aug. 4, 1921 – Sep. 3, 2021

WINTER PARK, FL, formerly of Racine—Our beloved mother, Frannie, is now with God and cherished family after she passed peacefully at home on September 3, 2021, at age 100.

A celebration of Frannie’s life will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park’s Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, 53406 on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral ceremony starting at 10:30 AM. A committal service and interment will follow. Pastor Spencer DeBurgh will be officiating over the services.

The full obituary will be published on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Also, visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary, express condolences, and share stories about Frannie.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin 53405

262-634-3361