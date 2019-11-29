Frances V. Meier (Nee: Polach)

October 3, 1925 — November 26, 2019

RACINE — Frances V. Meier, age 94, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Bettendorf, Iowa, October 3, 1925, daughter of the late Karel and Hattie (Nee: Svenda) Polach and has been a Racine resident since 1926.

She was united in marriage to Lloyd C. Meier on September 17, 1949 at St. John Nepomuk Church, where she had been a lifetime active member. Lloyd preceded her in death, September 4, 2017. Frances was a lector, Eucharistic minister, sacristan, and sang in the church choir. Always proud of her Czech heritage, Fran was happy to share her homemade kolaches with family and friends. She was also actively involved with the Girl Scouts for twenty-five years. Above all she was devoted to and loved her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Jeanne (Jerry) Matalik, Julie (Jim) Arens, Mary (Bill) Hills, John (Anna) Meier, Ann (Wayne) Wiedenbeck; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Laura Polach, LaVerne Poplawski and Pat Meier; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce; brothers, Jerry and Carl Polach; sister, Pat (John) Kroes; brothers-in-law, Clayton (Pat) Meier, Dick Poplawski and Donald Meier.