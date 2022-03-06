May 25, 1933—Jan. 25, 2022

RACINE — Frances V. Litton, age 88, of Racine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

She was born on May 25, 1933, the daughter of the late John and Lillian (nee: Cremer) Lehner.

A lifelong resident of Racine, she was a proud graduate of St Catherine’s High School. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Hillard “Slim” Litton. Together they raised six children. When not focused on raising her children, she worked for several years at Welch Electric. She was a devout Catholic and was a lifelong member of St. Richard (Holy Name) Catholic Church.

In her retirement Fran loved to spend the winter months in Arizona. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She was well known for never missing a birthday and took joy in sending out birthday cards to her extended family. “Aunt Frannie” always had a full cookie jar and was the highlight of any visit to Racine by her nieces and nephews, family, and friends.

Survivors include her children: Roseann Litton, Bruce Litton, Robert (Salina) Litton, Bonnie (Robert) Marcoe, Mark Litton, and Michael (Charlotte) Litton; her grandchildren: Ricky (Barbara) Sederberg, Jennifer (Chris) Lubrano, Michelle Litton, Nicolas Litton, David Litton, Tia Litton, and Stacey Smith; her great-grandchildren: Michael (Alena) Sederberg, Kegan Conwell, and Ricky Sederberg; her great-great-grandson Leonard Sederberg, and her siblings: Lawrence Lehner, Raymond (Patricia) Lehner, Jack (Charlene) Lehner, Catherine (Donald) Price, and Helen (Duane) Kienast.

In addition to her parents and husband, Fran was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cherie Litton, a granddaughter, Lindsey Litton, and sisters, Cynthia (Joseph) Chernouski, Agnes (Robert) Carmody, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Lehner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave., on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please send donations or memorials to the family for the continued care of Roseann Litton or to St. Richard Catholic Church.