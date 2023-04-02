April 2, 1930—March 28, 2023

RACINE—Frances Pauline Wallace, age 92, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Franksville, WI, April 2, 1930, the seventh of nine children of the late Joseph and Lydia (Nee: Sladky) Simonds.

Frances graduated from Wm Horlick High School, “Class of 1948”. At a local dance she met a young man named Russell C. Wallace and they were united in marriage at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church on January 9, 1954. Russell preceded her in death December 1, 2000.

Frances was employed at Peterson Machine for 20 years retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers. Frances enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting, making kolaches, and always looked forward to cookie baking day during the holidays and making Rice Krispie treats with her great grandchildren.

Above all she treasured the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Joseph Caminiti; grandchildren: Lee (Megan) Caminiti, Daniel (Lisa) Caminiti; great-grandchildren: Mia, Bella, Pippa, Daniel, and Justin; special nieces: Margaret Kirkorian, Kathy Moody; a brother, Paul Simonds; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends especially those from Christian Mothers.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Stefferud, Henry Simonds, Anna Thurke, Lydia (Paul) Oszuscik, Mary (William) Lemke, Ambrose (Lois) Simonds, Cecilia (Fred) Rosenbaum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or Compassus Hospice have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Ascension All Saints 4B, the ER, and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care given to Frances.

