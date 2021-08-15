Frances Martha Brooks

Growing up during the Depression years, she knew how to make do with what she had, and how to stretch a dollar. She taught all of her children the value of this, and she taught them not to take things for granted. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, cooking, and baking, which included making wonderful birthday cakes and pies. She always made sure to have homemade cookies in the cookie jar, and a nice dessert with supper every night. She loved hanging laundry outside on her clotheslines. She continued doing this into her 90s. Frances always tried to stay active. In her later years, she would be seen by her neighbors, walking with her walker stroller, up and down their road, wearing out the wheels! Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Frances dearly loved all of her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.