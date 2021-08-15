January 14, 1926—August 11, 2021
Frances Martha Brooks, age 95, passed away on August 11, 2021.
Frances was born on January 14, 1926 in Racine, WI to Frank and Anna (Posieczek) Doperalski.
She married Everett Brooks on November 7, 1953. They had been married 64 years.
Frances graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine. In her younger adult years, she enjoyed going to dances with her girlfriends. It was at one of these dances, where she met her husband, Everett. Everett and Frances lived in Racine while raising their family. Frances had worked at Western Printing, Webster Electric (making gun parts for war ships used in WWII), Master Appliance, Foster Forbes (in Burlington), and in later years at West Lawn Cemetery – making sprays and wreaths for the holiday season. But her main occupation was being a homemaker for her husband and children.
When Everett and Frances retired, they moved up to their cottage on the Fox River. They also did some traveling in their retirement years, which included several trips to Connecticut, Florida, and Arizona. Frances was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, where well into her late 80s she would make wonderful homemade desserts for their Lenten Fish Frys. Frances always enjoyed being a homemaker and was very devoted to her husband and to her four children.
Growing up during the Depression years, she knew how to make do with what she had, and how to stretch a dollar. She taught all of her children the value of this, and she taught them not to take things for granted. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, cooking, and baking, which included making wonderful birthday cakes and pies. She always made sure to have homemade cookies in the cookie jar, and a nice dessert with supper every night. She loved hanging laundry outside on her clotheslines. She continued doing this into her 90s. Frances always tried to stay active. In her later years, she would be seen by her neighbors, walking with her walker stroller, up and down their road, wearing out the wheels! Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Frances dearly loved all of her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her parents: Frank and Anna Doperalski; brothers: Felix, Raymond, Alex, Louis, and Walter Doperalski; and her sister, Marion Lascelle.
Frances is survived by her children: Ken (Sharon) Brooks, Nancy (Paul) Rhyner, Jim (Elizabeth) Brooks, Laura (Bob) Dempsey. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Courtyard Assisted Living Facility in Oshkosh for their kindness and wonderful care for Frances. Also a big thank you to the St. Croix Hospice team for their great genuine heartfelt and compassionate care.
A private family gathering is planned.