August 4, 1921—September 3, 2021

Frances Marie (White, Sedlak) Petersen (nee: Melby) Winter Park, FL, formerly of Hayward and Racine—Our beloved mother, Frances, is now with God and cherished family after passing peacefully at home on September 3, 2021, at age 100.

Frances was born on August 4, 1921, in Hayward, Wisconsin, to Ingvald and Oline Amundson Melby. She, along with her older sisters, moved to Racine during World War II. Frances began work for Rainfair, producing clothing for the military.

After her marriage to the late Victor McKinley White, they settled in Wind Point, at 4738 Lighthouse Drive. Frances enjoyed the views and the proximity to Lake Michigan for beach walks. She became a homemaker and they raised two daughters: Kathleen, and Carol.

Frances loved her large family of eleven siblings, along with many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins. She traced her Norwegian heritage back to the 1300’s as Kings of the Isle of Man, while enjoying trips to visit her cousins in Norway for happy family reunions on her mother’s and father’s sides.