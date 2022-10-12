Frances (Lopez) Villalobos

March 9, 1936 – Oct. 7, 2022

RACINE—Frances (nee: Lopez) Villalobos, age 86, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Austin, Texas, March 9, 1936, daughter of the late Henry and Lenora (Nee: Zamora) Lopez.

In 1969 she was united in marriage to Marcos O. Villalobos. Frances was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she had been active with the Dawn Committee and organizing and participating in the annual Posadas. Frances loved singing and dancing and cooking for large family gatherings. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Frances will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-three years, Marcos; her children: Gaylene Garcia, Elizabeth Villalobos (Fernando), Joe Villalobos; her grandchildren: John (Chrisina), Daniel, Christian (Debbie), Esmeralda, Angela, Michael (Nicole), Maria; her great-grandchildren: John Jr., Isabella, Karma, Anthony, Thalia, Amada; special niece and best friend, Micaela Hernandez; other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, James “Tiger” Villalobos; siblings: Cornelio (Emilia), Sally (Paul), Audon (Jeanie), Antonia (Epifanio), Henry (Rose), Ignacio (Eva), Janie (Jodie), and Raymundo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Prayer service at 6:00 p.m.) and Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

