July 27, 1932—January 21, 2022

RACINE – Frances Klyzub, 89, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 on January 21, 2022.

Frances was born in Racine on July 27, 1932, to the late John and Catherine (nee Schiro) Merlo. On August 30, 1952, she married Buford Erick Klyzub. He preceded her in death on January 18, 1976. Frances was an avid baker and cook. The quintessential Italian mom, Nana, and Meema, she expressed her love through cooking and baking for those in her life. She also loved to crochet and knit. Her most precious gift in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her immeasurable joy.

Survivors include her children: Jeffrey Klyzub, Susan (Louis) Falcone and Annmarie (Mike) Ruggiero; grandchildren: Nathan Falcone, Samantha (Mike) Reid, Sam (Beth) Klyzub, Mario (Mariah) Falcone, Danielle Falcone, Trés Klyzub Kalmar, Jeselyse (Luke) Langer, Gabrielle (Greg) Lauer and Tai Klyzub Kalmar; great-grandchildren: Dominic Reid, Cosette Kalmar, Giuliana Nicole Lauer and soon-to-be born, baby boy Levi and baby girl Presley Langer; and her brother, Tony (Vivian) Merlo. Frances is also survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her son, Mark Steven Klyzub; grandson, Nicholas Frank Falcone; sister, Margaret Kramer; and her brother, John Merlo.

Funeral services for Frances will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. A properly worn mask will be required to attend the visitation and service.

