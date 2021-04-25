Frances Helen Holter (nee Schultz)

January 8, 1929 – April 19, 2021

RACINE - Frances Holter was born January 8, 1929 to Luther and Hattie (Yeska) Schultz in Hinsdale, Montana; she passed away April 19, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin at the age of 92.

Frances grew up with three brothers and three sisters on a ranch south of Hinsdale in northeast Montana. She loved books, especially if the book featured a horse. Reading and learning became a life-long love; after high school, she earned her teaching degree and taught in several one-room schoolhouses in northern Montana. Frances married Arthur J. Holter on December 23, 1950 in Glasgow, Montana.

A fun-loving mother, she instilled a life-long love of learning in her children, nurturing each child's creativity and dreams. After moving with her family to Racine in 1967, Frances worked for Dremel Manufacturing and the Racine Public Library. She was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.