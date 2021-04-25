 Skip to main content
Frances Helen Holter (nee Schultz)
January 8, 1929 – April 19, 2021

RACINE - Frances Holter was born January 8, 1929 to Luther and Hattie (Yeska) Schultz in Hinsdale, Montana; she passed away April 19, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin at the age of 92.

Frances grew up with three brothers and three sisters on a ranch south of Hinsdale in northeast Montana. She loved books, especially if the book featured a horse. Reading and learning became a life-long love; after high school, she earned her teaching degree and taught in several one-room schoolhouses in northern Montana. Frances married Arthur J. Holter on December 23, 1950 in Glasgow, Montana.

A fun-loving mother, she instilled a life-long love of learning in her children, nurturing each child's creativity and dreams. After moving with her family to Racine in 1967, Frances worked for Dremel Manufacturing and the Racine Public Library. She was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Arthur; infant son Gary; brothers: James, Roy, and Bill Schultz, and her sister, Mabel Nelson. She is survived by four children: Al Holter (Nancy Turner) of Los Angeles, CA, Marilyn (Dale) Johnson of Spokane, WA, Helen Holter of Seattle, WA, and Jennifer Holter of Mount Pleasant, WI. Frances is also survived by her grandchildren: Steven Johnson, Emma Holter, Joseph Johnson, and Evan Holter; and by her sisters: Joan Melby and Marguerite (Bob) Stefczak, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Frances' life followed by burial will take place at a later date in Hinsdale, Montana.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

