Frances H. Daquisto (nee: Baranowsky)

Nov. 16, 1932—March 27, 2022

RACINE—Frances H. Dacquisto, age 89, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Coraopolis, PA, November 16, 1932, daughter of the late Walter and Mary (nee: Cheh) Baranowsky. Frances grew up as a child next to a farmer and learned to love the earth. She worked for him planting every spring.

On July 16, 1951, in Coraopolis, PA she was united in marriage to Donald J. Dacquisto, who preceded her in death on September 16, 2008. Frances was a graduate of Racine Gateway Technical College earning a degree in Horticulture. She was employed by Voorlas Manufacturing for ten years. Frances was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for many years. When she retired she went back to her love of playing in the dirt, soaking up the sun with a shovel in her hand.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Grace M. Grooms; her beloved poodle, “Maggie”. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Donald A. Dacquisto; and brothers, Charles Baranowsky, Richard Baranowsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, with Rev. Mario Nieto officiating. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com