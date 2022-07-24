Aug. 26, 1928 – July 6, 2022

Frances G. (Buswell) Brumm, affectionately known as “Buzz,” passed on to eternal life July 6, 2022 at the age of 93 after battling congestive heart failure in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan in 1928 and was the daughter of Harold M. Buswell and Helene C. (Dassler) Buswell.

During WWII and her high school years in Crystal Falls, Frances was a lifeguard at the Bewabic State Park (a part of the Fortune Lakes chain). After graduating, she attended the University of Michigan where she majored in music, both as a pianist and vocalist. While studying there she met the love of her life, and her husband of 56 years, Leonard “Oakie” Brumm. After marrying, she and Oakie moved around from Alaska, Wyoming, Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa before ultimately settling in Marquette, Michigan to raise their six children. Once their children were grown, they moved to Kuwait and lived and worked there for four years. Upon returning to the States, they lived in Auburn Hills, MI and Racine, WI. For the past seven years, Frances lived with her daughters in Green Bay, WI.

Frances was an extremely talented singer. She was the founding member and first president of the Marquette Choral Society, sang and directed church choirs, and was a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus. Frances enjoyed teaching piano and voice and shared her talent with many students both home and abroad.

Also an athlete, she gave swimming lessons at Shiras Pool on Presque Isle in Marquette, MI. All of her grandchildren learned to swim in her backyard pool. She and her husband were a fierce doubles team in tennis, eventually being commemorated by their family with a park bench near Williams Park tennis courts in Marquette.

Frances was a thrifty and versatile seamstress who made everything from clothing and figure skating costumes to prom and wedding dresses. Her needlepoint and beaded cross-stitch were stunning. Beautifully intricate wall art, decorative pillows, Christmas tree skirts, and quilts were thoughtfully given to her family as gifts, and it was an honor to receive anything she made. She knit hats, mittens, and scarves for her church to donate to those in need. The thing that delighted her the most was to knit a personalized Christmas stocking for anyone welcoming a new baby.

As a stained-glass artist, she created lamps, window hangings and sun catchers and made weekly trips to Chicago to collaborate with her son, Peter at his framing studio.

Frances was an amazing Christian woman who lived a long and loving life. She will be deeply missed.

Frances is survived by her children: Patricia Ruppe (David) of Green Bay, WI, Perry Brumm (Linda) of Milwaukee, WI, Paulette LaJeunesse (Richard) of Green Bay, WI, Penelope Brumm Edwards (Robert) of Chicago, IL, and Pamela Kissick (William) of Rocklin, CA. She had many lovely grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oakie Brumm; her son, S. Peter Brumm; her sister, Clare (Buswell) Wallace; her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) (Buswell) Smith and her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 12, 2022 at the Westside Moravian Church at 1707 South Oneida Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin 54304, with Pastor Marian Boyle Rohloff officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

The family is very grateful to the congestive heart failure team at Aurora Bay Care Green Bay and her family Physician Dr. Gabriel Milhilescue and his staff for the excellent care and support they provided.

Since Frances was a lifelong musician who spread her love of music, a musical scholarship has been created in Frances’ name for a graduating high school student furthering their musical education. Should you like to make a contribution please forward a check made out to: Frances Brumm Scholarship in care of Simply Cremation Green Bay, 243 N. Broadway, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54303.