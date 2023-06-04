March 14, 1940—May 30, 2023

GREEN BAY—Frances “Fran” Mathias (nee Blommel), 83, died May 30, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born to Joseph and Helen Blommel of Racine, WI, on March 14,1940, she graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1959. She married William “Bill” Mathias of Daggett, Michigan in 1961 and together they raised three children. She worked as a “lunch lady” for Racine Unified School District and was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle and Holy Name Parishes before retiring with Bill to De Pere, WI, in 2001. She will be remembered for her faith in God, service to others, love of nature and creating a wonderful family life.

Fran is survived by her spouse and their children William (Nancy) Mathias of De Pere, WI, Thomas (Laurie) Mathias of Darlington, WI, and Susan (Todd) Mottl of Green Bay, WI; as well as six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Blanche (Eugene) Nowak and Katherine (Eugene) Horn; and brothers: Joseph (Arlene) Blommel and George (Anne//Donna) Blommel.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 12:00 noon on June 9, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Parish, 333 Hilltop Drive in Green Bay, WI. Visitation will take place from 10:00—11:45 AM prior to Mass. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to all the staff and caregivers at Woodside Manor and Unity Hospice for their loving care of Fran.